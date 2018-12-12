A rare albino deer appeared in an Ohio man's backyard and he managed to catch it on camera.

Craig Atkins took video of the deer standing in the snow among two other deer outside of his Mansfield home on the morning of Dec. 8.

Atkins noticed the deer passing through his yard while having coffee, he told ABC News. He said that deer often pass through his yard to go into the nearby woods and that on this morning, the albino deer lingered for about 10 minutes.

“I see deer every now and then — a few times a year,” Atkins said. “This was definitely a first time seeing a white deer.”

Atkins also noted the significance of a white deer appearing in that moment.

“It was definitely a surprise, and a really special sight to see in the snow this close to the holidays,” Atkins said.

Atkins said he has not seen the deer since capturing it on camera that morning.