Rare albino deer spotted blending in with snow in Ohio man's yard: 'A really special sight'

Dec 12, 2018, 4:36 PM ET
VIDEO: The four-legged visitor blended in with the white snow in Craig Atkins yard on Dec. 8.PlayCRAIG ATKINS
A rare albino deer appeared in an Ohio man's backyard and he managed to catch it on camera.

Craig Atkins took video of the deer standing in the snow among two other deer outside of his Mansfield home on the morning of Dec. 8.

(MORE: Snow deer! Stunning photographs capture rare white reindeer in Norway)

Atkins noticed the deer passing through his yard while having coffee, he told ABC News. He said that deer often pass through his yard to go into the nearby woods and that on this morning, the albino deer lingered for about 10 minutes.

“I see deer every now and then — a few times a year,” Atkins said. “This was definitely a first time seeing a white deer.”

(MORE: Rare albino whale follows tourist in New South Wales)

Atkins also noted the significance of a white deer appearing in that moment.

“It was definitely a surprise, and a really special sight to see in the snow this close to the holidays,” Atkins said.

Atkins said he has not seen the deer since capturing it on camera that morning.

