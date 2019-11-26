Cave Fire erupts in Santa Barbara County, scorching 4,100 acres

A wildfire has erupted in Santa Barbara County and is 0% contained Tuesday morning after scorching 4,100 acres.

Interested in Wildfires? Add Wildfires as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Wildfires news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

No injuries have been reported in the Cave Fire, which broke out Monday afternoon and was fueled by winds up to 50 mph.

AFP via Getty Images

AFP via Getty Images

Some evacuations were ordered, according to the Santa Barbara County fire officials.

The Cave Fire has caused power outages in parts of southern Santa Barbara County.

#CaveFire- FF’s from Santa Barbara County Fire battle flames off CA Hwy-154 north of Santa Barbara Monday night. pic.twitter.com/JOaJbhedl8 — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) November 26, 2019

#CaveFire- Scenes from the fire lines off CA Hwy-154 approximately 3 miles north of Santa Barbara. pic.twitter.com/Rb1JSaq6M9 — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) November 26, 2019

#CaveFire- Santa Barbara City FF Erik Adair battles flames near a home off Cieneguitas Rd in Santa Barbara Monday night. pic.twitter.com/vzhHuc2JJS — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) November 26, 2019

#CaveFire- A Cal Fire S-2 makes a phos-chek drop near a home on the east side of Painted Cave Road Tuesday morning in Santa Barbara County. pic.twitter.com/2pKkgYV1gx — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) November 26, 2019

Rain is heading to the region on Wednesday, which could help fight the fire. But the 1 to 2 inches of rainfall could also cause debris flow in parts of coastal Southern California.

Here comes our cold winter storm, currently over northern CA and western OR. Rain starts near the #CaveFire around 3am Wednesday. #CAwx https://t.co/pZLKO4u95V — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 26, 2019

Six-hundred firefighters are assigned to battle the blaze.

Noah Berger/AP

Click here for health tips for residents who are escaping the flames.