Cave Fire erupts in Santa Barbara County, scorching 4,100 acres

Nov 26, 2019, 12:14 PM ET
PHOTO: The "Cave Fire" burns a hillside near homes in Santa Barbara, Calif., November 26, 2019.
A wildfire has erupted in Santa Barbara County and is 0% contained Tuesday morning after scorching 4,100 acres.

No injuries have been reported in the Cave Fire, which broke out Monday afternoon and was fueled by winds up to 50 mph.

PHOTO: The Cave fire burns a hillside above houses in Santa Barbara, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019. AFP via Getty Images
The Cave fire burns a hillside above houses in Santa Barbara, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019.
PHOTO: The Cave Fire burns a hillside near homes in Santa Barbara, Calif., November 26, 2019. AFP via Getty Images
The "Cave Fire" burns a hillside near homes in Santa Barbara, Calif., November 26, 2019.
Some evacuations were ordered, according to the Santa Barbara County fire officials.

The Cave Fire has caused power outages in parts of southern Santa Barbara County.

Rain is heading to the region on Wednesday, which could help fight the fire. But the 1 to 2 inches of rainfall could also cause debris flow in parts of coastal Southern California.

Six-hundred firefighters are assigned to battle the blaze.

PHOTO: A helicopter drops water on the Cave Fire burning along Highway 154 in Los Padres National Forest, Calif., above Santa Barbara, Nov. 26, 2019. Noah Berger/AP
A helicopter drops water on the Cave Fire burning along Highway 154 in Los Padres National Forest, Calif., above Santa Barbara, Nov. 26, 2019.
PHOTO: Firefighters battle a wildfire dubbed the Cave Fire burning in the hills of Santa Barbara, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019. David Mcnew/Reuters
Firefighters battle a wildfire dubbed the Cave Fire burning in the hills of Santa Barbara, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019.