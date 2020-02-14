Celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti convicted in Nike extortion case He faces additional criminal charges in the Southern District of New York.

A federal court jury in Manhattan has convicted Michael Avenatti of an extortion plot involving Nike.

Avenatti, the California attorney who gained fame representing Stormy Daniels, was found guilty as charged.

He faces additional criminal charges in the Southern District of New York for stealing the book advance on Daniels’ memoir.

File photo: Attorney Michael Avenatti exits the United States Courthouse in the Manhattan borough of New York City, Oct. 8, 2019. File-Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.