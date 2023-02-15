Charges dismissed against reporter arrested at Ohio train derailment

Lambert was arrested at a press conference for trespassing.

Trespassing and resisting arrest charges were dismissed Wednesday against NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert, who was arrested at a press conference last week about the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment.

"My office has reviewed the relevant video and documentary evidence, and is dismissing the charges against Evan Lambert as unsupported by sufficient evidence," Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Wednesday.

Lambert had been charged with resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor, and criminal trespassing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

