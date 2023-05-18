Charges dropped against man accused of stalking EMT worker Lachelle Jordan

Jordan was found safe days after she was reported missing by her family.

The charges against a man accused of stalking Cleveland EMT worker Lachelle Jordan were dropped on Thursday, according to officials.

Stennett was charged earlier this month with one felony count of menacing by stalking and one felony count of violating a protection order. He was taken into custody on May 8 and held on $100,000 bond.

"A joint motion to reduce the bond was filed because at this point we have inconsistent evidence to substantiate the stalking complaint against Michael Stennett. Today, that case was dismissed and the investigation will continue," Lexi Bauer, a spokesperson for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, told ABC News in a statement. "Any further charging decisions will be made after a thorough investigation is complete. Numerous law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation. We decline to comment further at this point."

Stennett’s case gained national attention amid news reports that Jordan had gone missing days before she was expected to testify in a pre-trial hearing against Stennett.

Jordan’s father, Joseph Jordan, previously claimed in an interview with ABC News that his daughter was being stalked by Stennett and had violated a restraining order she filed against him multiple times.

Lachelle Jordan, age 30, missing from 11608 Fairpoint Avenue in Cleveland was last seen on May 6, 2023. Cleveland Police

Jordan was found safe last Thursday. The circumstances around her disappearance remain unclear.

In a surveillance video obtained by Cleveland ABC affiliate WEWS, Jordan can be seen walking into a convenience store barefoot with torn clothes, where she asked to make a phone call to police. The convenience store, Open Pantry, is roughly three miles from where she was last seen.

Her father spoke out in a press conference on Saturday but did not provide any details on what happened to her.

"We want [details] just like you," he told reporters. "We don't know him yet because the investigation is ongoing."

Joseph Jordan said his daughter was hospitalized with unspecified injuries and is getting medical treatment but "she's gonna be OK, as can be expected."

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Police Department told ABC News on Thursday that "there is no new information" on the investigation into Jordan’s disappearance.

ABC News' Peter Charalambous, Meredith Deliso and Teddy Grant contributed to this report.