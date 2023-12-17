Chemical release at Texas City refinery prompts shelter-in-place for some residents

The city said residents should remain inside with doors and windows closed.

A city in Texas has issued a shelter-in-place Sunday for some of its residents following a "temporary increase in sulfur dioxide emissions" at the Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the shelter-in-place remains in effect for the area south of FM-519 to the Texas City Y [...] due to an incident in progress at Marathon GBR," the city said in a news alert on its website.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. issued a statement saying personnel "are responding to an operational upset that has led to a temporary increase in sulfur dioxide emissions."

The city said the affected roads are loop 197, the 519 at the 149, and 4th Avenue South at loop 197. No injuries have been reported.

"If you are in the affected area, please remain indoors with all doors and windows closed, and turn off your heat or A/C until further notice," the city said. "Several intersections are barricaded, and traffic is not allowed through. Please avoid the area at this time."

In a subsequent alert, the city said it continues to closely monitor the situation, adding: "At this time, there are no air monitoring readings that indicate danger to life or health."

The Marathon Petroleum Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, Aug. 2, 2022. Mark Felix/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"There have been no injuries. Air monitoring has been deployed in the community, and the City of Texas City has issued a shelter-in-place for an area south of the refinery," Marathon Petroleum Corp. said.

"The safety of personnel and the public is our top priority as we work to resolve the situation," it added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.