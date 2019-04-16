Mondelēz Global has issued a voluntarily recall of its 13-ounce packages of Chewy Chips Ahoy after receiving reports of an "unexpected solidified ingredient" in some packages, it announced on Tuesday.

Some reports have also spoken of "adverse health effects," according to a statement from the company, although it did not elaborate on what those health effects were.

(Gene J. Puskar/AP, FILE) Chips Ahoy cookies sit on a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh in this Aug. 8, 2018 file photo.

The recall is limited to packages labeled with the UPC number "0 44000 03223 4" and with the following "Best When Used By Dates," which are located on the top-left side of the package when you lift the tab:

07SEP2019

08SEP2019

14SEP2019

15SEP2019

The packages are red and have the word "Chewy" emblazoned on them in multiple locations. No other Chips Ahoy products are included in the recall.

Mondelēz warns consumers to not eat the product and to contact the company at 844-366-1171 for more information about the recall.