Chicago residents sound alarm after 2 women found dead, teen missing

The incidents have rocked the community of Little Village.

Chicago residents are demanding answers after two missing women were found dead in their Southwest Side neighborhood in recent weeks -- and a teenager now appears to be missing.

"It's hard to believe and hard to comprehend that in the year 2023, we still find bodies of dead women and no answers," Little Village resident Selene Partida said during a press conference Wednesday held outside the area's Chicago Police Department detective division headquarters.

In February, a recent Guatemalan migrant, 20-year-old Reyna Cristina Ical Seb, was found shot to death in a Little Village alley, Chicago ABC station WLS reported. No arrests have been made in the case.

Last week, the body of 21-year-old Rosa Chacon was found after she went missing on Jan. 18, according to her family and the private detective they hired after growing frustrated with the police investigation.

Her body was also found in a Little Village alley, tied up and wrapped in a white sheet in a shopping cart, her family told WLS. Relatives said they identified her by the tattoos on her body, and that the Cook County medical examiner will determine her cause and manner of death.

No arrests have been made in that case, as well, as her family calls for justice.

A Chicago Police spokesperson told ABC News that the deaths remain under investigation by area detectives and there are no updates on the incidents at this time.

"Who did this? Why did they do this?" Chacon's older sister, Elizabeth Bello, said during Wednesday's press event. "Regardless of her past, she is a human being. She is a person and we need justice."

Now, 15-year-old Azreya Lomeli has not been seen for more than a week, according to the Little Village Community Council, which held Wednesday's press event with the teen's family.

The police spokesperson did not have access to missing person's reports and was unable to confirm if one had been filed for Azreya.

Activist Baltazar Enriquez, president of the Little Village Community Council, accused local police of not doing enough to investigate the cases.

"We demand that they pay the same attention that would have done when somebody gets killed in Lakeview or in Wrigleyville or in the Gold Coast," he said.

Activists and residents plan to meet with police later this month to discuss their concerns over violence in the community, WLS reported.