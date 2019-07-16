An alligator has been captured in Humboldt Park Lagoon in Chicago overnight, police confirmed Tuesday morning, one week after the reptile was first spotted there.

The gator, nicknamed "Chance the Snapper," is between 4 and 5 feet long, specialists said, according to Chicago police. It was believed to have been a pet that someone dropped off at the lagoon, Jenny Schlueter, a spokeswoman for Chicago Animal Care and Control, told ABC News last week.

Update from the Humboldt Park Lagoon: the alligator was last seen by a @ChicagoCAPS14 Officer earlier this morning around 2am and has not been seen since. Officers from @idnrcp and @ChicagoACC are working with the @Chicago_Police Dept to safely and humanely capture the animal. pic.twitter.com/B1c4rgBbE4 — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) July 12, 2019

Police said the gator was captured safely and humanely.

Authorities will release more information at a news conference Tuesday.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.