Chicago drive-by shooting leaves 4 children, 2 adults wounded at party

More than 40 people were shot in Chicago, three fatally, over the weekend.

Four children were among six people shot and wounded Saturday night in a drive-by shooting that targeted a group mingling outside a house party in Chicago, police said.

The shooting happened about 11:40 p.m. in the Austin neighborhood on the city's West Side, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A 12-year-old girl was the youngest victim of the shooting. Police said she suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and was taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment. A 15-year-old girl was also grazed in the head by a bullet, and two other girls, ages 14 and 13, suffered bullet wounds to the buttocks, police said.

Police said a 19-year-old woman was also shot in the back and was listed in fair condition at Stroger Hospital. A 25-year-old man showed up on his own at Mount Sinai Hospital and was treated for a gunshot wound to the buttocks, police said.

No arrests have been made in the incident.

"The victims were standing with a group on the sidewalk and were attending a party when occupants in a dark-colored SUV fired shots," police said in a statement.

The mass shooting erupted during another violent summer weekend in Chicago in which three people were killed and 42 people were wounded in shootings across the city.

One of the fatal shootings also occurred in the Austin neighborhood on Friday and claimed the life of a 29-year-old man. Three other men were wounded in the shooting. Police said the men were standing outside a residence just before midnight when three gunmen walked up and opened fire.

A 30-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, police said. The victim was walking on a sidewalk around 12:40 a.m. when someone in a gray sedan opened fire, hitting him in the chest, according to police. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 31-year-old man died after being shot in the head during an argument that broke out around 1:46 a.m. Saturday on a street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the city's West Side.

Police said no arrests have been made in any of the homicides.

Meanwhile, an 8-year-old boy was hit in the leg by a bullet when someone opened fire on a vehicle he was riding in with a 28-year-old man, who was also wounded, according to police. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, police said.

The injured man, who was shot in the back, and the child were both taken to Christ Medical Center for treatment. No arrests were made in the shooting.

Shootings in Chicago are up 11% this year compared to the same time period as in 2020, according to the data from the police department.