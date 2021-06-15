7 injured in 2nd mass shooting in Chicago in 4 days

A woman was killed and nine adults were injured on Saturday.

At least seven people, including a child, were injured Tuesday morning in the second mass shooting in Chicago in four days, police said.

Gunfire erupted around 6 a.m. in the city's Englewood neighborhood, police said. The shooting followed a disturbance at a home, police said.

The incident follows a mass shooting on Saturday in Chicago that left a woman dead and nine adults injured.

