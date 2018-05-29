Chicago firefighter dies searching for boater

One Chicago firefighter has died and two others were hospitalized Monday night while searching for a missing boater.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed via a Twitter post early Tuesday that Juan Bucio, who'd been critically injured, had died.

The entire Chicago Fire Department's prayers go out to the family of Firefighter Juan Bucio who tragically passed away answering a call of a person in the water near 2600 S. Ashland. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 29, 2018

The two other injured firefighters were transported to Northwestern Medical Center and were in good condition, the department said. Lucio had been taken to Stroger Hospital.

Bucio, 46, a 15-year veteran, spent the last 11 years on the city's dive team, CFD Commissioner Jose Santiago told ABC Chicago station WLS.

The three CFD dive-team members were looking for a 28-year-old man who fell overboard in the Chicago River around 8 p.m., according to WLS.

That man remains missing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.