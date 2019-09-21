A Chicago police officer was shot Saturday morning, and police are now searching for the suspected gunman, officials said.

The officer was rushed to a local hospital for surgery and is in stable condition following the shooting in West Englewood in the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

A Chicago police officer has been shot in the 1900 BLK ofW 65TH ST. Avoid the area as emergency units respond. Alleged shooter is believed to be a fugitive wanted by police. Officer being transported to Christ hospital. Media should stage there and details will follow. pic.twitter.com/kb39tu6Kwq — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) September 21, 2019

Police identified the suspect as 45-year-old Michael Blackman.

Blackman fled the scene and is on the run. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to Guglielmi.

He is also the alleged suspect from a different shooting on Wednesday that left a woman injured by gunfire in the 200 block of N. Milwaukee Ave, police said.

Saturday's incident began around 8:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of West 65th Street. It was not immediately clear what unfolded before shots were fired.

Michael Blackman, 45, is wanted related to this morning's shooting of a Chicago Police Officer. This offender is also the alleged suspect from Wednesday's shooting on the 200 block of N Milwaukee.



Dial 911 if you see this wanted offender or send tips to https://t.co/GRyPMgD0FA. pic.twitter.com/Qpz7sbsY2E — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) September 21, 2019

The officer, who has not yet been identified, was shot twice in the groin area, said Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford, according to ABC Chicago station WLS. Calls to Langford by ABC News were not immediately returned.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she is aware of the situation and monitoring for updates.

"I ask all Chicagoans to join me in praying for the officer shot earlier today and his family, and for the continued safety of our first responders and law enforcement who work day and night to protect our residents," Lightfoot wrote in a tweet.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were at the scene searching for the suspected gunman.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.