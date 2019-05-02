Chilling allegations have emerged surrounding the death of a 5-year-old Illinois boy who police say was killed by his parents.

Andrew "AJ" Freund, of Crystal Lake, died on or about April 15, according to a search warrant affidavit filed Monday.

His father, Andrew "Drew" Freund Sr., said that day AJ "lied about soiled underwear and he was subjected to a cold shower," according to the documents.

"Drew said he helped AJ out of the shower after he'd been in there for approximately 20 minutes, and put AJ to bed 'cold, wet, and naked,'" the affidavit says.

Freund said AJ's mom, Joann Cunningham, checked on her son, "and that was when she got Drew and she used Drew's phone to search for child CPR," the document said.

Crystal Lake Police

"Drew advised at some point that he believed that AJ had died. Drew said the next day he took AJ's body to the basement and stored him in a tote," according to the affidavit.

Freund said on the night of April 17, he put his son's body in several trash bags and put the body in the trunk of his car, according to the documents.

Crystal Lake Police

Freund said he drove to Woodstock, Illinois, where he dug a shallow grave and put the little boy inside, the documents said.

Freund and Cunningham were both charged with murder last week.

AJ had been reported missing on April 18, prompting a massive, week-long search.

Crystal Lake Police Department via AP

AJ's parents ultimately provided information that led investigators to his body, police said. The boy's body was found on April 24 in a shallow grave in a rural area near Woodstock, police said.

AJ died from head trauma due to multiple blunt force injuries, according to the McHenry County coroner's office.

Cunningham, 35, was charged with five counts of first-degree murder; four counts of aggravated battery; two counts of aggravated domestic battery; and one count of failure to report a missing or child death.

Freund, 60, was charged with five counts of first-degree murder; two counts of aggravated battery; one count of aggravated domestic battery; two counts of concealment of homicidal death; and one count of failure to report a missing or child death.

Freund and Cunningham appeared in court for a status hearing Monday but neither has entered a plea, according to ABC Chicago station WLS.

Cunningham applied for a public defender while Freund has not decided if he will hire outside attorneys, WLS reported.

Freund has an attorney status hearing set for Friday; he and Cunningham both are scheduled to appear at preliminary hearings on May 10.

A funeral for AJ is scheduled for Friday.