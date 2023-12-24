Christmas Day Powerball jackpot reaches $638 million
The drawing is set for Monday at 10:59 p.m. ET.
Santa might bring an extra gift to one lucky Powerball player this Christmas.
The Christmas Day jackpot has soared to an estimated $638 million, with an estimated cash value of $321.1 million.
Powerball tickets are $2 each play. The next drawing is set for Monday at 10:59 p.m. ET.
Only three Powerball jackpots have ever been won on Christmas, according to Powerball. The most recent Christmas Day win was in 2013, when a player in Missouri claimed a $71.5 million jackpot.