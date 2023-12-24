Christmas Day Powerball jackpot reaches $638 million

The drawing is set for Monday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Santa might bring an extra gift to one lucky Powerball player this Christmas.

The Christmas Day jackpot has soared to an estimated $638 million, with an estimated cash value of $321.1 million.

A rack with cards people can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are seen on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022. Keith Srakocic/AP, FILE

Powerball tickets are $2 each play. The next drawing is set for Monday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Only three Powerball jackpots have ever been won on Christmas, according to Powerball. The most recent Christmas Day win was in 2013, when a player in Missouri claimed a $71.5 million jackpot.