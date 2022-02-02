CNN president Jeff Zucker resigns, says he failed to disclose consensual relationship with colleague

Zucker said, "I was required to disclose... but I didn't. I was wrong."

CNN president Jeff Zucker announced Wednesday that he's resigning for not disclosing a consensual relationship with a colleague.

Zucker said in a note to employees, "As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong."

