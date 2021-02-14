Coast Guard searching for 16 people missing off Florida coast in 2 separate boating incidents

U.S. Coast Guard crews were searching Sunday for 16 people missing in the waters off the Florida coast in two ocean rescue emergencies, including one involving a "makeshift vessel" that launched from Cuba with 10 people aboard, officials said.

Both searches began on Friday and continued on Sunday. One of the rescue efforts was launched after a good Samaritan found a man described as a Jamaican national alive 23 miles off the coast of Fort Pierce, Florida, after he said he'd been on a boat with six other people that set sail from Bimini in the Bahamas, according to Coast Guard officials.

The other search was also launched on Friday after 10 people who left Havana, Cuba, in a "6-foot makeshift vessel" went missing off the coast of Key West, authorities said.