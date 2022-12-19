Coast Guard searching for 9 missing from capsized boat off Florida coast

A Good Samaritan rescued one survivor off the coast of Lake Worth Beach.

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for nine people who were aboard a capsized boat off the coast of Florida.

The Coast Guard was alerted to the accident after a good Samaritan rescued a survivor near Lake Worth, Florida, who reported that he and nine others set sail from Cuba on Dec. 10, the Coast Guard's Southeast branch tweeted Monday morning.

The vessel capsized early Sunday morning, and the survivor was plucked from the Atlantic Ocean around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Coast Guard.

Additional information on the search and rescue mission was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.