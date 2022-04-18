Coastal flooding, strong winds, heavy rain and snow heading toward Northeast

A coastal storm is currently making its way up the East Coast with heavy rain, strong winds, heavy snow and coastal flooding.

Eleven states are on alert along the East Coast from North Carolina to Maine.

The storm will bring heavy rain to the Mid-Atlantic states starting in the early afternoon.

The storm will then move toward New York City and into New England.

Strong onshore winds up to 50 mph could produce coastal flooding from Delaware to Connecticut.

A wind advisory warning has been issued for the coastal area as well as a coastal flood warning.

Further inland a winter storm warning has been issued for New York and Pennsylvania, where some higher elevations could see up to a foot of snow.

This April storm will be short-lived and by Tuesday it will begin to move out of the Northeast.

Gusty winds and unseasonably chilly temperatures will remain for the Northeast through Tuesday night.