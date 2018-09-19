Cody Wilson, owner of 3D-printed gun company, wanted in connection to alleged sexual assault of a minor

Sep 19, 2018, 12:17 PM ET
PHOTO: Cody Wilson, owner of Defense Distributed company, holds a 3D printed gun, called the "Liberator," in his factory in Austin, Texas, Aug. 1, 2018.PlayKelly West/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH Why man says he's fighting to be allowed to post blueprints for 3-D printed guns

An arrest warrant has been issued for the founder of a controversial 3D-printed gun company in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a minor, according to Texas authorities.

Suspect Cody Wilson, 30, owns Defense Distributed, which sells blueprints for producing plastic firearms using 3D printers.

(MORE: Company selling 3D-printed gun blueprints online despite court injunction)

The alleged victim, an unnamed girl younger than 17, told a counselor she’d had sex with Wilson Aug. 15, 2018, in an Austin hotel before he paid her $500, according to the arrest warrant affidavit filed Wednesday in Travis County District Court.

The counselor then called the Austin Police Department, authorities said.

(MORE: Meet Cody Wilson, the 'crypto-anarchist' who wants you to be able to 3D-print unregulated guns)

He is not in custody at this point, ABC Austin affiliate KVUE-TV reported.

ABC News is attempting to reach Wilson.

(MORE: 3D-printed guns hit another hurdle as federal judge extends ban of plans on how to build them)

Wilson is a self-described "crypto-anarchist" at the center of a fierce legal battle over whether Americans should be able to print guns that would be unregulated and untraceable.

After Wilson in 2013 successfully fired a bullet from the world’s first 3D-printed handgun and posted its design online, the video got nearly half a million views, and the design was downloaded nearly 100,000 times. After a few days, the link was terminated by law enforcement officials.

Years of litigation followed, leading to a settlement in July allowing Wilson to re-release the gun’s downloadable blueprints, giving anyone with access to a 3D printer the ability to create their own so-called “ghost guns” – unregulated unregistered and untraceable firearms.

Comments