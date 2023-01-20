College dad sentenced to 60 years for sexually manipulating daughter's classmates

Lawrence Ray, who sexually, psychologically and emotionally manipulated his daughter's classmates at Sarah Lawrence College, was sentenced Friday to six decades in prison by a federal judge in Manhattan, who called Ray's conduct "sadism, pure and simple."

Judge Lewis Liman called Ray an "evil genius" and his crimes "particularly heinous," and noted how they enslaved college students who had "no way out" of his cruel and sophisticated actions.

"Having gained control of their minds and bodies, he forced them to do his bidding," Liman said. "He sought to take every bit of light from his victims' lives."

This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office shows Lawrence Ray, the ex-convict charged with sex trafficking and extortion for forcing young women into prostitution or forced labor after winning trust by posing as a father figure. U.S. Attorney's Office via AP, FILE

Ray, 63, seated at the defense table in wrinkled, beige prison garb, looked on without visible expression as the friend of one victim, Claudia Drury, read a statement that described the "unremitting sadistic torture" Drury endured.

"Larry forced me to abject desperation," Drury's statement said, describing Ray as a "malevolent, deceitful shadow of a man" who forced her into prostitution, beat her, extorted and threatened her. "It was as if he was experimenting on our very souls."

Drury's statement described one instance when Ray "stripped me naked, bound me to a chair and suffocated me with a plastic bag over and over again until I begged for my life."

Another victim, Daniel Levin, said Ray tortured him and his friends and told the judge how Ray brandished a knife over him while instructing another to line the bathtub with plastic to catch the blood and how Ray hit him with a sledgehammer while pulling his tongue with pliers.

"My friend's dad moved into my dorm and what followed were years of abuse -- psychological, physical, sexual," Levin said. "I can never live a life where this didn't happen."

Victim Santos Rosario said a decade of "absolute misery" followed his meeting of Ray in 2010. He told the judge he "contemplated suicide daily" after Ray "physically abused, degraded and blackmailed" him.

In this Feb. 12, 2020, file photo, a view of Sarah Lawrence College is seen in Bronxville, N.Y. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images, FILE

"He took 10 years of my life away from me," Rosario said. "All I know is I wish I had never met him."

Prosecutors said Ray's capacity for "unspeakable cruelty" was "unceasing" and they requested life in prison.

Defense attorney Marne Lenox sought no more than 15 years.

"Mr Ray has been punished and he will continue to be punished," Lenox said, citing Ray's three years of incarceration since his arrest in February 2020 and the recent deaths of his father, stepfather and stepmother.

"Today, there is no one," Lenox said in noting the absence of any supporters in the courtroom.

Ray was convicted last April of 17 counts, including sex trafficking, extortion and forced labor.

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Geoffrey Berman announces the indictment against Lawrence Ray aka "Lawrence Grecco", Feb. 11, 2020 in New York City. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images, FILE

In a brief statement to the court, he said nothing about his crimes or his victims, focusing instead on his ill health.

"It's frightening to feel this bad," Ray said after describing lesions, ringing in his ears, sleeplessness and other conditions that he said are getting "progressively worse."

The judge expressed doubt about the veracity of Ray's health claims. And despite his age, "There's no reason to believe Mr. Ray would age out of criminal behavior," Liman said in imposing the sentence.