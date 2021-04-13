College softball player makes history pitching 21-strikeout perfect game

One player recently proved that she is truly in a league of her own.

One college softball player recently proved that she is truly in a league of her own.

Hope Trautwein, a senior at the University of North Texas, became the first player in NCAA Division 1 softball history to throw a perfect seven-inning game, with 21 strikeouts in a row.

“It’s so cool to see the people I don’t even know who are able to offer their congratulations and get excited about a sport I love so much,” Trautwein told “World News Tonight.”

Trautwein helped lead her team to a 3-0 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday. With her pitching, not a single live ball went into play by the opposing team.

Trautwein, who is no stranger to perfection, has two other no-hitter games under her belt from her junior year season in 2020. She said that an outcome like this comes from a place of hard work.

She shared a message to inspire other young female athletes to keep going.

“I love that you guys are showing me the passion that I share with you,” she said. “I want to thank you and I encourage you to keep following women athletes."