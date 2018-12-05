A college student in Baltimore accused of defacing campus property with racist graffiti last month was hit with additional charges on Tuesday.

Fynn Arthur, 21, allegedly drew swastikas and wrote racially motivated threats targeting black students on the Goucher College campus in November, the Baltimore County Police department said.

Arthur initially was charged with two counts of malicious destruction of property on Nov. 30, but he now faces four additional charges: two counts of bias-instigated destruction of property and two counts of animosity-instigated harassment/destruction of property, officials said in a statement.

Baltimore County States Attorneys Office

Campus officials notified police Nov. 14, when racially charged graffiti was round written in permanent black marker in a bathroom stall and in three dorm rooms occupied by black students, according to the statement.

"The students in those rooms were interviewed at the time, and none could provide any suspect information or motive for the graffiti. One of those students was Arthur," police said in a statement.

The day after the interviews, another student reported seeing more racist graffiti in another bathroom stall along with the names of four black students, the statement said.

Arthur has since been banned from the campus.

"Let us be clear -- we view these incidents as hate crimes," the school said last week. "These acts of hate have consumed our community, and we feel strongly that the suspect should receive the strongest charges, which reflect the seriousness of these crimes."

It's unclear whether Arthur has an attorney.