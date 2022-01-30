Collins says Biden’s handling of SCOTUS vacancy has been 'clumsy at best'

If Democrats all vote for the nominee, they would not need bipartisan support.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said while she welcomes diversity on the Supreme Court, President Joe Biden's handling of replacing retiring Justice Stephen Breyer so far "has been clumsy at best."

The president has pledged to appoint the first-ever Black woman to the high court, possibly eyeing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who garnered bipartisan support for her federal court nomination, including from Collins, who was one of three Senate Republicans who approved her confirmation to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in June 2021.

"George, I would welcome the appointment of a Black female to the court," the Republican senator told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday. "I believe that diversity benefits the Supreme Court. But the way that the president has handled this nomination has been clumsy at best. It adds to the further perception that the court is a political institution like Congress when it is not supposed to be."

Stephanopoulos pressed: "You say that it's clumsy. But isn’t, as Senator Durbin pointed out, isn't it exactly what Senator Reagan did when he said he would appoint a woman to the Supreme Court? Isn't it exactly what President Trump did when he said he would appoint a woman to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg?"

Collins coutered that it "isn't exactly the same" because "what President Biden did was as a candidate, make this pledge. And that helped politicize the entire nomination process. What President Reagan said is, as one of his Supreme Court justices, he would like to appoint a woman. And he appointed a highly qualified one in Sandra Day O'Connor."

Breyer announced his retirement from the high court on Wednesday. Biden and Democrats plan to quickly fill the seat that the liberal-leaning associate justice occupied for nearly three decades since his appointment under then-President Bill Clinton in 1994.

If all 50 Democrats vote to confirm Biden's nominee, they would not require any bipartisan support from Republicans since the party holds a slim majority in the Senate.

When Stephanopoulos asked whether Collins would support Jackson, she said she is open minded and willing to weigh the sitting federal judge and any other potential appointees.

"I'll certainly give her every consideration. I have no idea since she was confirmed what ruling she's been involved in, what writing she has done and I have not met her personally," she said. "And that's why I really appreciated Chairman Durbin reaching out to me and offering to make the nominee available for an extensive interview and to provide me with whatever information I need to make a decision on whomever the nominee is."