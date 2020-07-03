Colorado police officers fired for recreating chokehold in photos at Elijah McClain memorial The officers smiled and posed for chokehold photos where McClain was killed.

The Colorado police officers who took disturbing photos at the memorial site where Elijah McClain was placed in a police chokehold and later died have all been terminated from the Aurora Police Department, interim police chief Vanessa Wilson announced Friday.

Four officers were involved in the incident. Officer Jaron Jones resigned earlier this week.

Wilson announced Friday that the remaining officers involved -- Erica Marrero, Kyle Dittrich and Jason Rosenblatt -- have all been fired.

Rosenblatt did not appear in the photos, but was terminated after he responded "haha" when he was texted the images. He also did not report them. Rosenblatt was the only officer involved in the photos who actually responded to the arrest that ended up in McClain's death.

"We're ashamed, we're sickened and we're angry," Wilson said in a news conference of the now-former officers behavior.

"While the allegations of this internal affairs case are not criminal, it is a crime against humanity and decency," she said, calling their actions "reprehensible."

"It shows a lack of morals, values and integrity and a judgment that I can no longer trust to allow them to wear this badge," she said.

Aurora, Colo., police officers Erica Marrero, left, and Kyle Dittrich, right, were both fired for posing at the site of Elijah McClain's death. Jaron Jones, center, resigned earlier this week. Aurora Police Department

Wilson also revealed the photos, which were taken on Oct. 20, 2019, publicly for the first time. Not only are the officers smiling at the site of the tragedy, one of them shows them recreating the carotid control hold that other officers put on McClain prior to his death.

McClain was a 23-year-old unarmed Black man who died days after he was put in a chokehold and sedated by police when walking home in Aurora after buying iced tea at a local corner store on Aug. 24, 2019, according to his family attorney.

The Aurora Police Association called the internal investigation leading to the termination of the officers over the photos a "rush to judgement."

"The appearance of impropriety is obvious. It is extremely concerning to the Aurora Police Association that Interim Chief Wilson is willing to disregard the rights of our members and due process that is afforded to all police employees," the union said in a statement.

The union added that they think Wilson is "unfit for the position that she currently holds and should be dropped from the final slate of candidates to be the next Chief of the Aurora Police Department."

