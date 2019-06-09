Commotion at Capital Pride parade after false report of gunshots, officials say

Jun 8, 2019, 9:03 PM ET
PHOTO: Ahley Newman, of Boise, waves a rainbow flag during the Boise Pride Festival, June 18, 2016 outside the Idaho State Capitol Building in Boise, Idaho. community. Adam Eschbach/The Idaho Press-Tribune/AP Photo
Ahley Newman, of Boise, waves a rainbow flag during the Boise Pride Festival, June 18, 2016 outside the Idaho State Capitol Building in Boise, Idaho. community.

A brief commotion broke out during Washington DC's "Capital Pride" parade after revelers heard what they took to be gunshots, but city officials said it was a false alarm.

There were minor injuries "due to reports of a shooting," Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a post on Twitter. "There were no shots fired, and there is no active threat."

Kevin Donahue, the deputy mayor for public safety, tweeted: "There are injuries from people running from what they thought were gunshots. But there is NO ACTIVE SHOOTER at Dupont Circle."

It was not immediately clear how many people had been injured.

The commotion occurred near DuPont Circle.

The incident comes in the wake of several violent incidents, as a month of LGBT pride events kick off across the country.

