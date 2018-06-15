1 confirmed dead after 4 shot in Colorado business complex

One of the four people shot Thursday afternoon in a Colorado business complex has died, and two more were in critical condition, police said.

One male victim was shot and is expected to survive, while among the other three, a mother and her two sons, one son is dead and the other was still listed as critical along with his mother, authorities said.

Police have arrested a suspect. The motive for the attack in Westminster, Colorado, is unknown.

Authorities are expected to release the suspect's identity later today.

