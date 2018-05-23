Convicted murderer Cyntoia Brown, subject of documentary, makes clemency bid

Cyntoia Brown, who has been in prison since 2006 for killing a man who hired her for sex while she was a 16-year old prostitute, will make her case for clemency at a hearing before a Tennessee parole board on Wednesday.

Brown’s case gained attention last year thanks to social media posts by celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Rihanna, calling for her release.

Her attorney, Charlie Bone, said she was a victim of sex trafficking and was acting in self-defense in 2004 when she shot and killed Johnny Michael Allen, a 43-year-old-man who had allegedly hired her for sex.

She was convicted that year of first-degree murder.

Her case received attention in 2010 after the release of a documentary called “Me Facing Life: the Cyntoia Brown Story.” Bone began representing that year after watching the documentary.

He told ABC News that Brown's story is about more than one woman's clemency bid.

"It is about her, but it's also about the issues, and I think that's what she feels strongly about," Bone said. "The issues of sex trafficking and sex slavery and juvenile justice all need a lot of attention throughout the world - but especially here in Tennessee."

Brown was forced to have sex with other men by Garion “Cut Throat” McGlothen and experienced physical and sexual abuse, according to an amended petition for a writ of habeas corpus filed by her attorneys in 2015. McGlothen died in 2005.

Brown earned her associate's degree from Lipscomb University in December 2015 while incarcerated, her attorney said.

In Tennessee, after a clemency case, a parole board makes a recommendation to the governor, who has the final say.

Melissa McDonald, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Board of Probation and Parole, expects a recommendation to be made by the end of today’s hearing.

Bone said Brown is grateful for the attention and celebrity support she's received since her incarceration.

"We have been very, very surprised," Bone said. "The entire [legal] team, as well as Cyntoia, obviously had no idea that this was going to happen or why it happened, and she is very appreciative of the support from everyone,"

Wednesday's clemency hearing will be Brown's first chance at freedom since her arrest in 2004.

