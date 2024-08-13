Convicted murderer escapes North Carolina hospital while receiving medical care: Police

Ramone Alston, 30, was convicted of fatally shooting a 1-year-old girl in 2015.

A convicted murderer is on the loose after escaping from a North Carolina hospital Tuesday morning, officials said.

These undated booking photos courtesy of the Orange County Sheriff's Office show Ramone Alton. Orange County Sheriff's Office

Ramone Alston, 30, escaped from North Carolina Department of Corrections custody while receiving medical care at UNC Hospital in Hillsborough, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Alston was convicted of shooting and killing a 1-year-old girl in 2015.

Police are seen at UNC Hospitals Hillsborough campus where Ramone Alston escaped custody, Aug. 13, 2024, in Hillsborough, N.C. WTVD

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, brown pants and white New Balance sneakers, as well as handcuffs connected to a belly chain, officials said.

Officials are asking the public to immediately call 911 if they see Alston and warning them not to approach him.