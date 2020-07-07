Cops investigating human head found by road Police are asking public for help after jogger discovered remains.

Homicide detectives in Florida are investigating a shocking discovery in St. Petersburg: a human head that was found in the street.

A jogger informed St. Petersburg police officers of the remains at the intersection of 38th Ave. S and 31st St. around 7 a.m. local time, according to a police spokeswoman. Detectives arrived at the scene and closed off the street to traffic as they conducted their investigation, according to the spokeswoman.

A police patrol car drives through a residential neighborhood, Sept. 9, 2017 in St. Petersburg, Fla. Brian Blanco/Getty Images

The St. Petersburg Police tweeted this photo with the caption "investigating human head found on the side of the road on 38th Av S between 31st and 34th St. South," July 7, 2020. @stpetepd/Twitter

St. Petersburg police said they did not have any details about the discovery as of Tuesday afternoon and the investigation was ongoing. They are urging anyone with information to call 727-893-7780.