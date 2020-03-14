Coronavirus live updates: House passes COVID-19 pandemic stimulus package The bill now heads to the Senate on Monday.

Several hours after President Donald Trump declared the novel coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, the House of Representatives passed a bipartisan economic aid package to help ease the economic pain of COVID-19.

There are at least 2,174 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and 48 coronavirus-related deaths, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University and ABC News reporting.

Globally, there are at least 145,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 5,400 deaths.

Today's biggest developments:

House passed COVID-19 stimulus package

Trump declares national emergency

Trump doctor says quarantine, coronavirus test not necessary

US death toll rises to 48

Servpro workers file in to begin a third day of cleaning at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Wash., March 13, 2020. Lindsey Wasson/Reuters

Here's the latest on the developing situation. All times Eastern. Please refresh this page for updates.

1:24 a.m. House passes stimulus package for COVID-19 aid

With a 363 to 40 vote, the House of Representatives passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday.

The bill, which is an economic aid package designed to help ease the financial pain of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be considered by the Senate on Monday.

"Senators will need to carefully review the version just passed by the House," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement Saturday. "But I believe the vast majority of Senators in both parties will agree we should act swiftly to secure relief for American workers, families, and small businesses."

The cost of the bill is unknown, however, the bill includes $1 billion for National Disaster Medical System to reimburse people without health insurance, $82 million for Defense beneficiaries, $64 million for Indian Health Service and $60 million for veterans.

"This Bill will follow my direction for free CoronaVirus tests, and paid sick leave for our impacted American workers," Trump tweeted Monday prior to the vote. "I have directed the Secretary of the Treasury and the Secretary of Labor to issue regulations that will provide flexibility so that in no way will Small Businesses be hurt."

12:21 a.m. Trump physician says quarantine, COVID-19 test 'not currently indicated' for president

Despite coming into contact with multiple people who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, President Donald Trump's physician said late Friday night that a home quarantine or COVID-19 test are "not currently indicated."

Last week while hosting the Brazilian delegation at Mar-a-Lago, Trump came in close contact with at least two people who later tested positive for the virus, according to Trump physician Dr. Sean Conley.

One person only had a brief interaction with the president --a handshake and photograph-- and began to show symptoms three days after the interaction. The other shared a table with the president, but Conley said that person was symptom-free until Friday. Both interactions are defined as "low risk" for transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Given the president himself remains without symptoms, testing for COIVD-19 is not currently indicated," Conley wrote Friday. "I will continue to closely monitor and care for the president."

