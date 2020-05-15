Coronavirus live updates: Milwaukee order allows salons, malls, playgrounds to reopen At least 85,905 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19.

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 302,000 people worldwide.

More than 4.4 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 1.4 million diagnosed cases and at least 85,906 deaths.

Today's biggest developments:

Milwaukee order allows salons, malls, playgrounds to reopen

Cuomo extends New York stay-at-home order

Global death toll surpasses 300,000

5:10 a.m.: Milwaukee order allows salons, malls, playgrounds to reopen

In its new order, the city of Milwaukee announced Thursday how salons, malls and playgrounds can reopen.

The Moving Milwaukee Forward plan allows for some businesses to open provided physical distancing and protective measure requirements are followed.

Other businesses allowed to reopen include days spas, tattoo parlors, tanning facilities, most retail establishments, public beaches, nail salons and more.

There are still limits and restrictions on many of these openings, including how many people can be inside establishments at a time and that beaches are only open for walking, biking or running.

"A measured, phased in-approach that utilizes data-driven gating criteria and aligns with federal and state metrics is needed for Milwaukee County," the city said in a statement.

Despite the Wisconsin Supreme Court order overturning the state's stay-at-home order, the city of Milwaukee said bars and restaurants must still remain closed.

The city's plan continues to allow for delivery and takeout at restaurants and bars, but no seating is allowed and no food or drink is allowed to be consumed on-site.

"To the residents of Milwaukee, we want things to be back to normal as much as you do, but the virus is still here and our normal has changed. We are all in this together and we will get through this together," a joint statement from Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, chairwoman of the Public Safety and Health Committee and Common Council President Cavalier Johnson said.

Owner Paul Furrer cuts the hair of Jeff Jones at Rich's Barber Shop on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Waukesha, Wis. The store re-opened after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order Wednesday. Morry Gash/AP

