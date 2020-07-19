Coronavirus updates: Man charged with cyberstalking, intimidating Tulsa mayor into canceling Trump rally The man threatened to publish the mayor's kid's numbers and social media info.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has now killed more than 600,000 people worldwide.

Over 14.2 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

The United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 3.6 million diagnosed cases and at least 140,119 deaths.

Virginia man charged with cyberstalking to try to intimidate Tulsa mayor into canceling Trump rally

Star Braves player says he had 104.5-degree fever, prayed for his life while sick with COVID-19

3 members of SoCal family die from COVID-19 as mom remains in ICU

Here is how the news is developing. All times Eastern. Check back for updates.

4:47 a.m.: Virginia man charged with cyberstalking to try to intimidate Tulsa mayor into canceling Trump rally

A Virginia man who sent harassing and intimidating emails directed toward Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and his family made an initial appearance in federal court in the Eastern District of Virginia, announced U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

Adam Maxwell Donn, 40, of Norfolk, Virginia, was charged by Criminal Complaint with cyberstalking. According to court documents, Bynum and his family received 44 emails and 14 phone calls from June 11 through June 22, 2020, which were meant to harass, annoy, threaten and intimate Bynum and his family.

“The United States charged Adam Donn with stalking, harassing, intimidating, and inflicting emotional distress upon Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and his family. Mr. Donn allegedly sent a series of harassing emails and voicemails in an effort to intimidate the mayor into canceling the presidential rally that occurred here in June,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “Cyberstalkers try to hide behind keyboards while they threaten and intimidate others, but their online actions have real world effects. Mr. Donn will now face the real world consequences for his alleged criminal actions. As we do in all cases, our victim coordinators will work with the mayor and his family as this case proceeds in federal court.”

Bynum, concerned for his family’s safety, reported the emails and calls to the Tulsa Police Department on June 18, 2020. According to the affidavit filed by an FBI agent, investigators found that the emails were linked to an IP address traced to a Cox Communications account holder named Adam Donn of Norfolk, Virginia, and that his email addresses were used to send the intimidating emails to Mayor Bynum and his wife.

Court documents allege that Donn threatened to publish the Bynum family's home address and personal information to the internet, including the children's cell phone numbers and social media accounts. The defendant allegedly said this with the hope that people would encroach upon the Bynum residence with the intent to cause Mayor Bynum harm and emotional distress.

Donn was released under the pretrial supervision of the U.S. Probation Office. He is scheduled to appear in federal court on July 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Northern District of Oklahoma.

4:15 a.m.: Star Braves player says he had 104.5-degree fever, prayed for his life while sick with COVID-19

Freddie Freeman, a four-time All-Star with the Atlanta Braves, revealed that he had a high temperature of 104.5 degrees while sick with the disease and prayed for his life.

"I said a little prayer that night," Freeman said in a video conference call. "I've never been that hot before. My body was really, really hot. ... I said 'Please don't take me' because I wasn't ready."

Freeman said the fever was down to 101 the following morning and broke two days later. He said Saturday was his ninth consecutive day without symptoms, which also included body aches, chills and a temporary loss of his senses of taste and smell. He said two other members of his household, his wife and aunt, are recovering after positive tests.

"I feel great," he said. "I only lost one pound. ... I didn't lose any strength."

Freeman received his second negative test for the coronavirus on Friday which earned him medical clearance to play.

"I feel like I'm a kid in a candy store again," he said Saturday. "You forget sometimes how much you love this game. I did truly miss it. I was so excited when I got to the yard."

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman reacts during an intrasquad baseball game Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Atlanta. It was Freeman's first game since his battle with COVID-19. Curtis Compton/AP

Freeman's return was well timed. Free-agent outfielder Yasiel Puig tested positive for the coronavirus after agreeing to sign with Atlanta. The positive test voided the deal.

Puig was projected to be a replacement for Nick Markakis, who opted out of the season after talking on the telephone with Freeman.

"Unfortunately that was my worst day," Freeman said, adding he didn't try to influence the decision by Markakis when the two spoke again days later.

"He just wasn't into it, and I totally, totally get it," Freeman said.

Freeman was one of four teammates to test positive at the start of summer camp. Right-hander Touki Toussaint, who had no symptoms, also returned Friday. Left-handed reliever Will Smith and infielder Pete Kozma have not returned.

Freeman wore a face mask during a video interview and said he'll continue to take precautions.

"It's very serious," he said, adding that his family "did everything right" to avoid the disease. "It still somehow got to me."

12:59 a.m.: 3 members of SoCal family die from COVID-19 as mom remains in ICU

A Southern California family is mourning three of its members who died due to COVID-19 as the matriarch of the family remains in the ICU fighting the virus.

Close family friend Joe Perez says COVID-19 hit 17 members of the family about a month ago. That's when Perez says the family started visiting each other, as stay-at-home orders loosened and businesses started to reopen.

"One of the family members had lunch with an asymptomatic friend and then that's how it started," he added.

Bishop Abel Jimenez and his wife of 65 years, Noemi, were both hospitalized with COVID-19. Two of their daughters recently passed away.

Tabitha Medina, 51, and her 60-year-old sister Esther Hernandez, described by friends as so full of life, were admitted to the hospital on the same day but eventually lost their battle with the virus.

"Such beautiful women. Always had a smile on their face...always had something good to say and I'd be remiss to say they were the best cooks," Perez said.

Their father, Bishop Abel, was a pastor at Christian Life Center in Ontario for more than 40 years. He was admitted to hospital shortly after his wife and passed away this week at the age of 86.

His wife remains in the ICU, unaware that she's lost two daughters and her husband. A GoFundme page has been set up for the Jimenez family to help with funeral expenses.

Now, the family wants to send a message to others.

"COVID is real and we should take precautions. Especially if you know that you're feeling symptoms, stay home. Save lives," Perez said.

ABC News' Matt Foster and Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.