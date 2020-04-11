Coronavirus updates: Michael Avenatti granted temporary release from prison due to COVID-19 Once released, he won't be able to use the internet or open a bank account.

While many countries around the world and cities in the U.S. are pointing toward positive signs that social distancing might be finally flattening the curve, the novel coronavirus death toll continues to be staggering.

In the U.S., more than 500,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. At least 18,693 people in the U.S. have died.

Across the globe, at least 102,800 people have died from the coronavirus.

Worldwide, more than 1.69 million people have been diagnosed since the virus emerged in China in December. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

Today's biggest developments:

US cases now over half a million

Michael Avenatti granted release from prison due to COVID-19

Global death toll tops 100,000

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern. Please refresh this page for updates.

4:25 a.m.: Michael Avenatti granted temporary release from prison due to COVID-19

Celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti, who represented adult film star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump, was granted temporary release from jail by a California federal judge late Friday due to COVID-19.

Once released from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City, Avenatti will be quarantined for 14 days at a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to make sure he's not infected with the coronavirus. After completing the mandatory quarantine, he will be allowed to travel to Los Angeles to stay at the home of a friend for 90 days.

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.

He will not be allowed to leave the house except for emergencies and must wear a monitoring bracelet. The judge also said Avenatti can't use the internet, can't open any new bank or credit accounts and can't engage in any transaction exceeding $500.

Avenatti's $1 million bail was posted by Hubert Bromma, who has authored a book called “How to Invest in Offshore Real Estate and Pay Little or No Taxes.”

A jury convicted Avenatti in February for trying to extort Nike. He was found guilty on wire fraud, extortion and transmitting a threat in interstate communications charges.

What to know about coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the U.S. and worldwide: Coronavirus map

Signs pleading for help hang in windows at the Cook County jail complex on April 09, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. With nearly 400 cases of COVID-19 having been diagnosed among the inmates and employees, the jail is nations largest-known source of coronavirus infections. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images

ABC News' James Hill contributed to this report.