Cougar escapes from Kansas zoo

A cougar escaped from a zoo in Kansas on Monday morning, officials said.

The cougar was from the Riverside Park and Ralph Mitchell Zoo in Independence, city officials posted on Facebook.

Local law enforcement, along with park officials, are searching the area for any sign of the animal.

"Citizens should take extreme caution, and if you see the cougar do not approach and immediately call 911," the Facebook post said.

The public has been warned to avoid the area and further updates will be released once more information is available. It's unclear how the cougar escaped.