County official arrested in connection with murder of Las Vegas journalist

A county official has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Las Vegas investigative journalist, ABC News has confirmed.

Robert Telles was arrested Wednesday night during a SWAT operation at his home, ABC News confirmed.

Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German was found dead outside his home stabbed to death. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has said it was the result of an altercation he had a day earlier with somebody. German was well-known in Las Vegas as an investigative journalist.

Police take positions around the house of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. Authorities served search warrants at Telles' home earlier in the day in connection with the fatal stabbing of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German. AP Photo/John Locher

Telles has non-life-threatening self-inflicted stab wounds, and his arrest came after a standoff with police.

Police swarmed in earlier Wednesday, searching his home with a warrant and taking his vehicle.

LVMPD Sheriff Joseph Lombardo and LVMPD Homicide and Sex Crimes Bureau Capt. Dori Koren are expected to hold a press conference on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.

"We take this case very seriously and our investigators have been working non-stop to identify and apprehend the suspect," Koren had said. "We enacted our Major Case Protocol immediately following our initial response and are using all LVMPD resources to maximize the progress of this investigation."

