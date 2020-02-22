Couple arrested for allegedly killing roommates over 'rental dispute,' police said Police found the couple almost 400 miles away from the crime scene.

A 20-year-old woman and her teen boyfriend were arrested almost 400 miles away from a California home where they allegedly beat and strangled three women to death over a "rental dispute," police said.

Wendy Lopez-Araiza's husband arrived home from work on Wednesday and found his wife unresponsive and covered in blood.

Two other victims were found "in another part of the house," Hemet Police Department Chief Eddie Pust said at a press conference on Friday.

Lopez-Araiza's 21-year-old daughter, Genesis Lopez-Araiza, and her son's 18-year-old girlfriend, Trinity Clyde, suffered blunt force trauma and were strangled to death, Pust said.

Police have arrested Jordan Guzman, 18, who rented a room inside the home, and her 18-year-old boyfriend, Anthony McCloud, and charged both with the murders. Guzman was allegedly visiting his girlfriend when a dispute over her rental agreement sparked the alleged attacks, Pust said.

It's unclear how long Guzman was a tenant at the Hemet, California, home, about an hour southeast of San Bernardino.

This undated booking photo provided by the City of Hemet Police Department shows Jordan Guzman, 20 and Anthony McCloud, 18. City of Hemet Police Department via AP

The couple allegedly stole Clyde's car and fled the scene.

"This was a tragic, horrific incident that's going to stay in the minds of the family members and friends forever," Pust said at the press conference.

Hemet police learned the alleged killers had connections in Las Vegas, where Guzman and McCloud were arrested about 20 hours later, Pust said.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office charged the couple with three counts of murder each. They are currently each being held on $2 million bail inside the Clark County Detention Center.

Both are subject to the extradition process, which may take several weeks, police said.

An online fundraiser was launched for funeral arrangements for the mother and daughter.

"They were brutally and senselessly murdered. We are asking for financial help, because this tragedy is impossible for us to handle at this moment, on our own. Please help us with the funeral expenses," the organizer identified as Rene Lopez Araiza wrote on the page that almost reached it's $10,000 goal on Saturday afternoon.