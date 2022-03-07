Couple found stabbed to death in Florida, police search for suspect

Police are searching for a suspect after a married couple was found stabbed to death on the side of the road early Sunday morning in Daytona Beach.

"We will spare no expense and leave no stone unturned in order to solve this case" Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said in a statement Monday. “I assure you that our detectives are doing all they can to bring justice to the loved ones of these victims."

Daytona Beach residents Terry Aultman, 48, and Brenda Aultman, 55, were found with multiple stab wounds and lacerations, police said. They were declared dead at the scene.

According to police, they believe the couple was riding their bicycles from Main Street between 1 and 2 a.m. Sunday before they were attacked. Police found them on the corner of Wild Olive and Riverview.

Police said they believe the Aultmans were biking home from Bike Week festivities when the attack happened.

No motive or suspect is known at this time.

Police said they are looking for a man wearing white or light colored pants and potentially a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Daytona Beach Police Department.