Couple killed at their Florida senior living community, person of interest in custody

A husband and wife in their 80s were murdered in their home at a Florida retirement community in what the police called a "random crime," and a female person of interest is now in custody.

Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80, were "enjoying their golden years of retirement" at Waterman Village in Mount Dora, Mount Dora Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson said at a news conference Tuesday.

But "the golden years of Darryl and Sharon were tragically cut short by a ruthless and senseless double homicide," he said.

Gibson was choked up as he told reporters, "I retired once. I think about those golden years. So this, I do take this personal."

On Dec. 31, a concerned neighbor saw the Getmans' garage door open and called security, according to police. Security responded and found the couple dead.

Undated photo of murder victims Daryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80. Mount Dora police

A woman has since been found driving the Getmans' car and has been taken into custody in another state on car theft charges, the chief said.

Gibson, who did not release the woman's name, said she is a person of interest in the homicides.

Police have not released a motive or how the Getmans were killed.

That woman was first seen at the retirement complex at about 3 p.m. on Dec. 30 and was escorted out by security, police said.

At about 4:14 p.m. on Dec. 30, the woman was caught on security camera back at the complex, police said.

At about 10:58 p.m. on Dec. 30, the person of interest entered the complex again and went to an apartment (not the Getmans'), knocked on the door and asked the resident if she could take a shower, according to Gibson.

The tenant "panicked" and hit her alarm button to alert security and police, Gibson said. The person of interest asked the resident if she called 911, and when she responded yes, the woman "took off," and on her way out, she allegedly grabbed keys to the tenant's car and mailbox, Gibson said. Officers responded but could not find the woman, according to police.

At 2:02 a.m. on Dec. 31, the Getmans' car was seen leaving the retirement facility, police said.

About 10 or 11 minutes later, the person of interest walked to the complex but security wouldn't let her in, Gibson said. Security followed her to the edge of property and then "lost sight of her," Gibson said.

"We are shocked and saddened by the recent deaths of our residents which are currently under investigation," Waterman Village said in a statement Tuesday. "We are cooperating fully with the law enforcement authorities and have additional police presence on property during this time. If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please call 352-735-7130 or contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS."