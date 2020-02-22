Couple who vanished at vacation cottage found alive They had been missing since noon on Friday, Feb. 14.

A husband and wife in their 70s have been found alive more than a week after they vanished from their Northern California vacation cottage, authorities said.

Authorities successfully extracted Carol Kiparsky, 77, and Ian Irwin, 72, from the area they were found on Saturday, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office. They were then transported to a local hospital.

The sheriff's department did not provide more details about the rescue operation.

Just two days ago, officials were less optimistic and deemed their efforts a "recovery mission," saying that if the two were responsive or reachable by foot, "we believe that our extensive search efforts" would have found them.

People engaged in the search efforts for Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin who went missing on Feb. 14, 2020 gather on Feb. 17, 2020, in Marin County, Calif. Marin County Sheriff's Office

Kiparsky and Irwin had been missing since noon on Friday, Feb. 14, authorities said.

They were last seen at a rental home in Inverness/Seahaven. They were supposed to check out Saturday morning, but all of their belongings, including their wallets, phones and a car, were left at the cottage, authorities said.