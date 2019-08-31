Couple, 5-year-old daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide in Houston: Sheriff

Aug 31, 2019, 12:47 PM ET
PHOTO: A crime scene is depicted in this undated stock image.PlayKali9/Getty Images
WATCH News headlines today: Aug. 30, 2019

A husband and wife, as well as their 5-year-old daughter, were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Houston, leaving their family "traumatized," according to local authorities.

The bodies of the 36-year-old man, 37-year-old woman and little girl were discovered in their apartment Friday afternoon when family members who hadn't heard from them went to conduct a welfare check, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters on Friday.

A weapon was found at the location, he said.

(MORE: 3 victims found dead after 911 operators warned of possible murder-suicide)

"This is a total surprise -- there were not apparent issues that [the family members] knew of," Gonzalez said.

PHOTO: A crime scene is depicted in this undated stock image. Kali9/Getty Images
A crime scene is depicted in this undated stock image.

"These are always the most horrific scenes when there's a child involved. We simply can make no sense of it," Gonzalez said.

(MORE: Woman arrested for allegedly killing her baby, teen daughter: Police)

"This appears to be another situation stemming from domestic violence," the sheriff said. "Our condolences go out to the family members that are our here were trying to comfort them the best we can."

Their names have not been released.