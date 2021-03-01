COVID survivors network launches site to help patients get antibody treatments

They survived the coronavirus and now they are paying it forward by giving current patients a fighting chance to share their story.

The coalition, Survivor Corps, launched an online portal, gotcovid.org, Monday that directs people who recently tested positive for COVID-19 to hospitals, medical centers and other locations that offer monoclonal antibody treatment.

Treatments developed by Regeneron and Eli Lilly, which have been authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration, have been shown to reduce hospitalizations and deaths among coronavirus patients if taken within the first 10 days of symptoms.

Diana Berrent, Survivor Corps' founder, said in a statement that patients may not have the information about the treatments or where and how to get them before their symptoms exacerbate.

"Our most vulnerable need these treatments to give them the best chance to fight and to recover from the disease," she said in a statement.

The Survivor Corps database lists the groups of patients who are eligible for the treatments, which includes seniors and those with specific immunocompromised illnesses. The user is then taken to a new page with detailed information on monoclonal antibody treatments and a list of locations in each state that offers them.

The list, which will be updated with the latest info, includes phone numbers and websites to those providers to get information on an appointment.

Former President Donald Trump was given an antibody treatment when he was hospitalized for COVID-19 in October. Shortly after, the FDA authorized the emergency use and made it more available to hospitals and doctors.

In addition to the antibody database, Survivor Corps is offering senior citizens a free preparedness kit just in case they start showing symptoms. The kit includes KN95 face masks, access to home rapid testing and information on what to do if you experience COVID-19 symptoms.

"Preparedness programs are an important step in getting treatment to patients while it is most effective. As additional programs are developed that provide and improve access to treatment, they will be added to the site," the nonprofit said in a statement.