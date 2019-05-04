A credit card belonging to an American tourist killed six months ago while on vacation in Mexico was recently used in Oklahoma City, police said.

Taylor Meyer, a 27-year-old from California, was found dead last November in Playa del Carmen, near where he was staying with several friends to celebrate one of their 30th birthdays.

On Friday, the Oklahoma City Police Department posted images of the man who used the card to its page, and requested the public’s help in identifying him “to hopefully help investigators get one step closer to solving this tragic crime.”

“Through the course of the investigation detectives working the case found out the victim’s credit card was used here in [Oklahoma City],” police wrote in a Facebook post.

The man seen in the photos was driving a silver SUV and he was accompanied by a woman at the time, Oklahoma City police said. They are urging anyone who knows the identity of the man to contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit a tip online (case #19-0028862).

In an interview with ABC Los Angeles Station KABC following his death, Meyer’s parents said they were told that his body was found in a park not far from the bar where he had been with friends, and that his wallet, watch, shoes and iPhone had been taken.

Playa del Carmen sits along the Caribbean Sea in eastern Mexico.