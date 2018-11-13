US tourist fatally stabbed in apparent robbery in Mexico: Police

More
Taylor Meyer's family in California said he was traveling with a large group for a friend's 30th birthday.
0:14 | 11/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US tourist fatally stabbed in apparent robbery in Mexico: Police
To the index of other news tonight into the American tourists killed in Mexico authorities say Taylor Meyer was stabbed to death during an apparent robbery implied del Carmen. His family in California says he was traveling with a large group for a friend's thirtieth birthday families now asking the FBI to investigate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59177541,"title":"US tourist fatally stabbed in apparent robbery in Mexico: Police","duration":"0:14","description":"Taylor Meyer's family in California said he was traveling with a large group for a friend's 30th birthday.","url":"/WNT/video/us-tourist-fatally-stabbed-apparent-robbery-mexico-police-59177541","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.