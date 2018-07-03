2 in critical condition from shooting at Kansas elementary school: Police

Jul 3, 2018, 10:55 AM ET
PHOTO: Officials on the scene of a reported shooting on Overland Park, Kansas, July 3, 2018.KMBC
Officials on the scene of a reported shooting on Overland Park, Kansas, July 3, 2018.

Two people are in critical condition Tuesday morning after a shooting at an elementary school in Overland Park, Kansas, Overland Park police spokesman John Lacy said.

Two workers were shot but no students were injured, Lacy said, according to ABC Kansas City affiliate KMBC-TV.

PHOTO: Officials on the scene of a reported shooting on Overland Park, Kansas, July 3, 2018.KMBC
Officials on the scene of a reported shooting on Overland Park, Kansas, July 3, 2018.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

Comments