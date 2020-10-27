Critical fire danger continues for California, ice storm warnings for Oklahoma and Texas A Red Flag Warning stretches from southern Oregon down to western Arizona.

Gusty winds will continue through Tuesday in California as Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings have been posted.

On Monday, winds gusted up to 96 mph in the Los Angeles County mountains and there were rapidly spreading brush fires in the area.

A Red Flag Warning stretches from southern Oregon down to western Arizona on Tuesday with high wind alerts for California, Nevada and Arizona.

It looks like the immediate San Francisco Bay area will see lighter winds but the mountains and valleys outside of the immediate city will see gusty winds and very dry conditions.

Southern California will not see as extreme winds as they saw on Monday, but, with such dry conditions, any wind could help spread wildfires.

Some of the gusts today could reach 40 to 60 mph in the mountains and even 40 to 50 mph in the some coastal areas.

An ice storm warning continues for northern Texas and into central Oklahoma, including Oklahoma City.

About a quarter to a half of an inch of pure ice accumulated around Oklahoma City bringing down power lines and taking out power to more than 100,000 people.

In Noman, Oklahoma, up to one inch of sleet accumulated producing accidents on the roads and stalling traffic.

A Winter Storm Warning is now in place from the Texas panhandle into most of New Mexico where some areas got up to 20 inches of snow.

The storm is now over but more ice and snow is forecast today with, locally, another quarter of an inch of ice possible from Abilene, Texas to Oklahoma City with more power outages are expected in the area.

Additionally, from western Texas and into New Mexico more snow is on the way with some areas getting an additional one foot of snow.