CrossFit gym closes after Pride Month workout canceled

A CrossFit gym in downtown Indianapolis closed less than 24 hours after it canceled a workout in support of Pride Month that was planned by employees and members.

CrossFit's Chief Knowledge Officer Russell Berger tweeted his support of the cancellation, thanking them for "refusing to celebrate sin." The tweet has since been deleted.

The owner of the Indianapolis CrossFit Infiltrate, Brandon Lowe, later sent ABC affiliate WRTV a statement about the canceled class that read: "The gym has a history of welcoming and serving people training to be fit. ... "The gym never has and never will be anything but welcoming to all human beings who live, move and breathe in God's world."

The official CrossFit Twitter account later posted that "The statements made today by Russell Berger do not reflect the views of CrossFit Inc. For this reason, his employment with CrossFit has been terminated."

Berger later confirmed his termination in a personal Twitter post.

CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman, also on Twitter, said, "I am crazy proud of the gay community in CrossFit."

Many gym members and employees quit immediately after the Pride workout was canceled, going from CrossFit Infiltrate to Crossfit Naptown, also in Indianapolis.

"We are open to all people regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, gender characteristics, anything like that," said Caitlin Byczko, owner of Crossfit Naptown. "We have been very open about saying we're welcome for people to come try out and be a part of our community and see if our community works for them."