Cuba Gooding Jr.'s civil trial to begin Tuesday, actor accused of raping woman in hotel room

Cuba Gooding Jr. is headed to a New York City courthouse on Tuesday to face allegations of raping a woman in his hotel room 10 years ago.

The actor's federal civil trial begins one year after he avoided prison by pleading guilty in a state criminal case that accused him of groping several women. After pleading guilty to a misdemeanor, the actor underwent alcohol and behavioral counseling, and he was then allowed to withdraw that guilty plea. He instead pleaded guilty to a non-criminal harassment violation, which cleared his record, The Associated Press reported.

The woman, who is suing Gooding in Manhattan federal court, said she met the actor in a Greenwich Village restaurant in 2013 while having dinner with a friend. According to her lawsuit, Gooding invited the woman to the Mercer Hotel, where he was staying, for drinks, and asked her to join him in his room while he changed clothes.

Cuba Gooding Jr. at NYS Supreme Court for sentencing, Oct. 13, 2022 in New York City. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images, FILE

The Oscar winner allegedly put on music, "took a position between her and the hotel room door," and then started undressing, the lawsuit said.

The woman said that as she tried to leave, Gooding "blocked her from the door and pushed her onto the bed," according to the lawsuit.

The woman told Gooding "no" multiple times, "but he wouldn't stop" touching her, the lawsuit said.

Gooding then allegedly "aggressively removed Plaintiff's underwear" and raped her, and allegedly raped her a second time a short while later, the lawsuit said.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in court, Jan. 22, 2020, in New York. Alec Tabak/Pool via AP, FILE

Gooding has denied the allegations and said the encounter was consensual.

Three other women who have accused Gooding of sexual abuse will be allowed to testify at trial, according to an order the judge issued on Friday.

"The prior acts are sufficiently similar to Plaintiff's allegations because all involve sudden sexual assaults or attempted sexual assaults connected with the Defendant and victims' presence in social settings prominently featuring drinking like festivals, bars, nightclubs and restaurants," Judge Paul Crotty wrote.

The plaintiff is seeking $6 million in damages.