Customer allegedly shoots Subway workers over too much mayonnaise on sandwich

The situation escalated "from zero to 100 in a matter of seconds."

A Subway sandwich customer allegedly shot two employees after he reportedly became angry over too much mayonnaise on his food, officials said.

One employee, a 26-year-old woman, was killed and the other, a 24-year-old woman, was injured in the Sunday evening shooting, Atlanta police said.

The 24-year-old is in critical condition, Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said at a news conference Monday.

One of the owners of the Subway on Northside Dr. SW, Willie Glenn, told ABC News, "A customer came in and he wasn't happy with the way his sandwich was made -- there was too much mayonnaise on it."

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that has left one woman dead and another in surgery after an incident at a Subway sandwich shop after a dispute about the amount of mayonnaise on a customer's sandwich, in Atlanta, June 26, 2022. WSB

Hampton said the customer then "decided to take out his anger on two of the employees" in a "senseless act" of gun violence.

The 24-year-old victim's 5-year-old child was in the Subway at the time of the shooting, Hampton noted.

Glenn, who was not there at the time of the shooting, said he's in shock.

He said he doesn't understand why the customer didn't ask the employees to "take some mayo off, or make another sandwich, or ask for a refund."

"I just never, ever, ever thought that any kind of situation would rise to that level," Glenn said. "We've always been able to deescalate any situation. But this one just went from zero to 100 in a matter of seconds."

He added, "Now we've got a young person who is probably going to spend the rest of his life in jail over a $7 sandwich and some mayonnaise."

A 36-year-old Atlanta man has been arrested, Hampton said. His name was not released.

The two employees who were shot had been working at the Subway shop for just a few weeks, Glenn said.

He described them as punctual, "excellent workers."

"Got along great with everybody in the store. Just model employees," he said.

Glenn said he might close the store permanently.

"I can't put anybody else at risk like that in that neighborhood," he said. "It's not worth somebody's life."