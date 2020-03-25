'Cutthroat Inc.' podcast dives into the story of businessman Ed Shin who murdered his partner, then hatched an elaborate plan to cover it up Listen for free wherever you get your podcasts

California man mysteriously seems to jet off on around-the-world adventure: Part 1

After Christopher Smith abruptly vanished from Southern California, e-mail messages supposedly from him continued to land in the inboxes of his friends and family for months afterward assuring them he was safe and traveling the world.

Although initially believable, the e-mails gradually became stranger and stranger, alarming those close to him.

Eventually authorities uncovered the sinister truth that Smith’s business partner, Edward Shin, murdered him and then hatched an elaborate plan, including the fake e-mails, to cover it up.

"20/20's” two-hour broadcast, which aired on Jan. 24, and multi-part podcast tell the complicated tale of how authorities carefully connected the dots, which landed Shin in prison for life.

ABC News chief national correspondent Matt Gutman sat down for an extensive jailhouse interview with Shin, who opened up about killing Smith, as well as talked about his shady past; and why he has remained silent about the location of Smith’s body to this day -- a burning question authorities are still trying to answer.

The “Cutthroat Inc.” podcast, hosted by Gutman, will be available for free wherever you get your podcasts starting Thursday, March 26, with new episodes posting every Thursday.

